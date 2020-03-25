EVERYDAY HEROES: Local seamstress teams up with Brown Bag Coalition to make masks for hospital workers

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Since the coronavirus outbreak, there's been a shortage of masks for the hospital workers helping to contain the outbreak

One Calexico couple is working with the Brown Bag Coalition to make hundreds of masks that local hospital workers can use as they continue to battle the pandemic.

Tonight on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m., Billy Khang introduces us to these Everyday Heroes and tell you how you can send a shout out to those who help out in times of trouble.