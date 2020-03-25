EVERYDAY HEROES: Sewing to make a difference

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Those who call the Desert Southwest home are really going above and beyond to make sure those on the frontlines of the pandemic have what they need.

In fact, several people have already pulled out their thread and needles and gotten to work sewing masks for those who need them.

“I’m going to do everything I can and everyone else doing this is going to do whatever they can to make sure our health professionals have what they want and what they need,” said Cheryl Bailey.

It’s been a busy couple of days for Bailey.

“I’d like to be able to tell you that but I’ve lost count. When I first started doing this, it’s just a few here and a few there and I’d mail them to people I knew around the country. I’d say personally I’m close to 150 or 200 myself," explained Bailey.

Dozens of people are stepping up around the community to make sure masks are available, even if they don’t have the skill. Bailey said people have volunteered to do various tasks.

“I’ve had people contact me and say oh well I don’t know how to sew. I don’t have a sewing machine but I can help you cut out. I can donate supplies. I can deliver these or run to the post office,” said Bailey.

The masks aren’t certified. They are homemade and many follow the protocol released by the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

“Our requests are coming basically from medical personal that are going to use these to extend the life of their current certified masks,” explained Bailey.

The designs are unique because they are going to more than just the hospital.

“There are several kinds we make. You can slip a filter inside here. And we also have some that go completely on top of the n-195 masks,” said Bailey.

She hopes she is making a difference for the community she called "great."

“Feeling like your making a difference not just with this, but I have other projects that I do as well and it’s kind of a stress reliever to kind of do things like this and hoping that you fill a need for someone else that doesn’t have the capability to do so,” explained Bailey.

