today at 6:53 pm
Published 6:41 pm

Border Wall Contractor’s Run into Suspected Cross-Border Tunnel

03252020 YUM San Luis Tunnel 3
Yuma Sector Border Patrol discovers cross-border tunnel. Courtesy: CBP

Mexican military officials find a similar hole on the Mexico side.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECYTV) - Contractors that were working on the border wall project west of the San Luis Port of Entry reported a suspected sink-hole that Customs and Border Protection later determined was a cross-border tunnel Wednesday. 

While digging beneath the soil to install bollard fencing, workers found uncovered plywood and boards nearly eight-to-twelve feet below the ground, according to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol. 

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted the Yuma Sector Border Patrol in the investigation and contacted Mexican counterparts. 

A small group of Mexican military officials found a similar sinkhole on the Mexico side with a six-to-eight foot ladder in length inside the hole.

Both cross-border agencies are working together to monitor and inspect the tunnel. 

This tunnel marks the sixth one found throughout the Yuma Sector Border Patrol region.

