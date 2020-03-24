VIDEO- 6 inmates on the run after escaping Yakima County Jail

News

(KYMA, KECY)-14 inmates escaped from a county jail in Washington, and six are still on the loose.

NBC News reports several prisoners escaped Monday night from Yakima County Jail. Sheriff's advised the community to say indoors and to call the police for any suspicious activity.

The inmates were able to escape by breaking open an exterior fire door using a table from inside an annex, according to the Sheriffs.

Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell said in a video on Facebook, "Despite the governor’s shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, apparently they didn’t want to do that so they are out and about."

Sheriff 's identify the inmates still on the run as Neftali Serrano, 27; Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28; Fernando Gustavo Casteneda-Sandoval, 31, all from Yakima; Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, and Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, from Moses Lake; and Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, from Union Gap.

According to NBC News, 41 people in the county are confirmed or presumed to have the coronavirus, according to the Yakima Health District.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to questions regarding if any inmates in the jail had tested positive or were showing symptoms of the virus.