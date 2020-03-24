Three more cases of coronavirus reported in Imperial County

News

New cases all had contact with previously-diagnosed cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed Tuesday evening the county has three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 9.

Health officials say each of the three new patients had close contact with previously-diagnosed individuals. All three reported mild symptoms. They are all in isolation and recovering at home.

“We understand that the continued increase of positive cases is concerning for Imperial County residents” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer.

“This underscores the importance for residents to heed to the recommendations for social distancing and self-isolation. These measures requiring residents to stay at home and maintain social distancing will help reduce the spread the virus in the community.”

Dr. Munday says the health department reached out to individuals who may have had prolonged exposure to previously-diagnosed patients. It advised them to self-quarantine, and self-monitor for symptoms.

