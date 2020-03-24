Scammers on the prowl during tough times

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scammers are once again on the prowl to target the vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

Whether it's to target older people, to get them to buy drugs to protect them from the virus, or to target those working from home, by advertising software for sale, scammers are trying to get whoever they can.

The Better Business Bureau wants the community to stay vigilant about what they see online. They suggest if you are interested in a product, make sure to do your research on it first. If an email is asking for your credit card information, do not insert it until you know for sure you will be receiving something in return.

One local community member, Andres Rivera, has tried to help people to spot scammers, by posting on social media whichever ones he comes across.

Too many people fall victim to scams that also request a password and email information, which are commonly found on Facebook.

