Man with gunshot wound found dead in an irrigation canal

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY)- Mexican police pulled a body from an irrigation canal Monday afternoon in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

According to Tribuna de San Luis, police found the body in Ejido Islita with at least one gunshot wound.

Reports said police requested assistance from the county, state, and federal investigators.

Police believe the man was approximately 50 years old, light brown complexion, and was found dressed in black denim pants and an olive green shirt, with black sneakers.

No arrests have been made, police continue to investigate.