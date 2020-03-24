Ducey orders evictions delayed for renters

News

Tenants affected by coronavirus cannot be kicked out

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday delaying evictions for renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The order will apply to tenants in quarantine due to coronavirus, or who are facing economic hardship because of the outbreak. The order will remain in place for 120 days.

“Nobody should be forced out of their home because of [coronavirus] COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “This order is about protecting public health and providing relief to families impacted by this virus — whether through sickness or economic hardship. This is the right thing to do to support Arizona families during their time of need and prevent the spread of [coronavirus] COVID-19."

Help is also available for homeowners who are having a hard time. The Arizona Department of Housing offers assistance to Arizonans struggling to make mortgage payments. Through the Department’s “Save Our Home AZ” (SOHAZ) program, Arizonans may qualify for:

Principal Reduction Assistance,

Monthly Mortgage Subsidy Assistance for under and unemployed Arizonans,

Second Lien Elimination Assistance.

You can reach the SOHAZ program by calling (602) 771-1000 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also get more information on the program's website.