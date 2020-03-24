CBP: Border crossings drop by half amid coronavirus pandemic
(KYMA, KECY)-Arizona ports of entry experienced reduced traffic over the weekend, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
President Trump announced last Friday the U.S.-Mexico border would close to nonessential travel to further help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The Director of Field Operations, Guadalupe H. Ramirez, said commercial crossings remained the same.
According to CBP, they have seen a major decline in traffic at the borders. There is a 54& decrease at ports and a 52% decline in USBP encounters.
#CBPs Arizona ports of entry experienced reduced traffic over the weekend while commercial crossings remained the same.— Director of Field Operations Guadalupe H. Ramirez (@DFOTucson) March 23, 2020
Los Puertos #CBP de Arizona experimentaron una reducción en el tráfico general durante el fin de semana, mientras que el tráfico comercial se mantuvo igual. https://t.co/FP1H1zSkiW pic.twitter.com/K5ZhOQ5kJO
