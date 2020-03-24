CBP: Border crossings drop by half amid coronavirus pandemic

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Arizona ports of entry experienced reduced traffic over the weekend, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

President Trump announced last Friday the U.S.-Mexico border would close to nonessential travel to further help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Director of Field Operations, Guadalupe H. Ramirez, said commercial crossings remained the same.

According to CBP, they have seen a major decline in traffic at the borders. There is a 54& decrease at ports and a 52% decline in USBP encounters.