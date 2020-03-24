BREAKING NEWS: AWC confirms first coronavirus case

News

Patient identified as current student

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) confirmed Tuesday morning a student has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus.

The student was enrolled in the Spring 2020 semester, but health officials believe he or she contracted the illness after the college suspended classes on March 12. At this time the student is not facing serious health complications. He or she is isolated and recovering at home.

Privacy laws prevent AWC from releasing any further details on the student's identity, but the college does say the student has not been on campus, nor attended classes in person, since being exposed to the illness. Health officials estimate that happened on, or around, March 14. Computer log-in data shows the student last on campus March 12, the day the college suspended most in-person classes.

AWC transitioned from in-person to online classes on March 18. At this time only a few science, art, and career-tech classes continue to meet in small groups. The student in question has no courses in those departments.

AWC asserts its primary goal is the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff, and community. It says it's committed to helping students finish their coursework while preventing the spread of coronavirus. You can learn more about the college's response to the outbreak on its website.