ASU confirms 15 cases of coronavirus

Patients are from the university's student body

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State University (ASU) confirmed Tuesday afternoon 15 students have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Due to privacy laws, the university is releasing no further details about the students. University officials say they are working with state and local health authorities to identify and contact anyone who may have come in contact with the students.

Last week ASU announced plans to hold the remainder of the spring semester online to protect students, faculty, and staff from the illness. It has also cancelled all travel programs, and enacted other proactive measures to combat the virus' spread.

Arizona's first case of coronavirus came from within the ASU community. The patient self-reported in January.

The state currently has 326 cases of coronavirus. The illness has killed 5 Arizonans so far.