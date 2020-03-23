Yuma County officials: No need to panic shop

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the nation, panic buying at food stores is also becoming a problem across the country, including in Yuma county.

Several residents have expressed their concerns overseeing empty shelves at the stores, especially in the toilet paper aisle.

Yuma County officials stress to their community there is no need to 'overbuy' food. At the moment, the county is not seeing shortages of at stores.

