Yuma County High Schools to stay closed through April 10

District to follow Governor's mandate to keep campuses closed during coronavirus outbreak

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) confirmed Monday it will keep all county campuses closed through April 10, 2020. Governor Doug Ducey last week extended the date of mandatory school closures in light of the continuing threat of coronavirus. YUHSD is following that mandate.

Distance learning details

While campuses remain closed students will continue to get homework assignments.

Students are encouraged to regularly check their email and log into the Canvas Learning Management System

Beginning Monday, March 23, all teachers will post assignments to Canvas, and will continue to do so throughout the duration of the school closure.

Meal service information

“Grab and go” food service will continue March 23-27 and April 6-10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all campuses.

Breakfast and lunch are available at no cost for all children 18 years old or younger.

Orders may be placed in advance via YUHSD’s online order form





