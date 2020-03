YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - To better support customers age 60 and up, Walmart announced its stores will host a special shopping hour from 6 am to 7 am every Tuesday, March 24 through April 28.



It will start one hour before stores open to the public, and pharmacies will be available during this time, as well. Vision centers will also be open to help with emergency and essential needs only.