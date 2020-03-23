Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Today reports Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports Monday afternoon that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed, likely to 2021, with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks.

“On the basis of the information, the IOC has, the postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

According to USA Today, the Olympics would be the latest sporting event to be impacted by the coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December.

The coronavirus rapidly spread throughout China and across the world in subsequent months, infecting hundreds of thousands of people and causing substantial disruptions to daily life in numerous countries.