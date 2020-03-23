Staff member at Southwest High School tests positive for coronavirus

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A staff member at Southwest High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Central Union High School District (CUHSD).

CUHSD said the staff was notified Sunday night.

The district said the employee is not a teacher and has limited interaction with students. The individuals last worked on Thursday, March 19.

According to CUHSD, this employee-first experienced symptoms on Friday, March 20, and did not report to work that day.

The staff member is at home recovering and is in isolation as per CDC and local Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) guidelines.

Federal health privacy law prohibits CUHSD from releasing more information about this employee.



CUHSD said they understand this is a stressful situation for everyone. They are vigilant about working with county public health department officials to investigate all reported and suspected cases of coronavirus.

To slow the potential spread of the virus, CUHSD is following these procedures: