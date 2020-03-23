Local wholesaler opens their doors for business amid high toilet paper demand

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Y & F Sanitary Supplies has been a wholesaler for cleaning and sanitary supplies since 2009.

Since they opened, they have always been a wholesaler. However, as the coronavirus pandemic caused numerous local business to make last minute changes, and the demand for every day supplies increased including toilet paper, they decided to open their doors to directly serve non-business customers.

Their backyard acts as a makeshift warehouse, storing all their products in piles.

Besides toilet paper, they also sell dispensers, can liners, bleach, Fabuloso, scented discs, cone cups, mop-buckets & mop-heads, straps, soap, sanitizer, Porta-Pak, napkins, etc.

They are located at 4375 S Avenue 3E, Yuma, AZ, 85365.

Their usual hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For general information you can contact:

Maria Barragan (928) 941-6252

Monique Barragan (928) 750-9389