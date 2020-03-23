Local gyms close, alternatives arise online

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gyms are ghost towns in both Arizona and California after they were ordered to shut down to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

That's not stopping gym-goers who are now finding alternatives to still burn calories.

Locals can hop online and find at-home workouts created by personal trainers or even virtually connect with them live.

“You don’t need equipment is super important. We’re going to be focusing on a lot of bodyweight workouts and exercises,” explained Tiffany Avelar, owner of Stronger Together Family.

When local gym owners Tiffany Avelar and Spencer Aiken found out their gym would have to close its doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they began thinking outside the box to keep their business afloat.

"We’re just doing what we can as a business to stay one step ahead of the shutdown,” explained Aiken.

One way for them was by using a group meeting option with their clients.

"We can lead you through a workout where we can make sure your form is correct, we can then instruct you and motivate you almost very similar to an in-person workout, and in the time being while,” explained Aiken.

All in the comfort of your own home.

Other gyms around town are supplying app-based workouts to their clients, while others are taking to the trails around Yuma county.

The business owners are positive with the community’s support everything will be okay.

"The community of Yuma is an amazing community and they will support their own," said Aiken.