ECRMC to hold blood drive as fear of donating rises

News

FDA urging for blood donations as fears intensify

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations as fears over the coronavirus (COVID-19) are keeping people from wanting to donate.

This is limiting the ability for the nations blood supply to be adequately replenished.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now urging people to donate blood as coronavirus fears intensify.

This is why El Centro Regional Medical Center's (ECRMC) upcoming blood drive is dire to many.

On Thursday, March 26, ECRMC is hosting a community blood drive at the Medical Office Building.

This is by appointment only, so make sure to call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org/elcentro/ to make one.

ECRMC reminds those interested to drink plenty of fluids before hand, and bring a photo ID with proof of age.

Donors under 17 years-old must bring a signed LifeStream parental consent form.

“We need people to prevent the blood supply from getting depleted. We need it not to get to the point that

surgeries are having to get canceled.” That’s something we absolutely do not want to have happen. To ensure

an adequate blood supply we need people to come out and donate blood” Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. (FDA)

The FDA reminds the public the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

There have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted

coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.

Follow this link for KYMA's continuing coronavirus coverage.