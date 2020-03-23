Coronavirus cases double over the weekend in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican health officials confirmed three new cases of coronavirus over the weekend in Mexicali.

Mexicali saw it's first two cases last week. Over the weekend, health officials confirmed three more cases.

Tijuana also got it's first confirmed case last week. Health officials identified five more patients over the weekend.

Health officials say one person is hospitalized. The others are isolated and recovering at home.

In a video conference Monday morning, the governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, said people were seen, ignoring recommendations for social distancing at the beaches in Tijuana and San Felipe over the weekend

The Secretary of Health in Baja, California, Alonso Pérez Rico, said that an infected person in 30 days could infect more than 400 people. Health officials reiterated the importance of maintaining social distancing, taking preventive hygiene measures, and taking shelter in their homes.

For the time being, the government continues the restriction to the public in movie theatres, nightclubs, and bars.

Schools are still closed, and restaurants have gradually closed. Inmate visits have been cancelled in Baja, California.

The governor said if cases of the coronavirus continue to increase, a possibility of a curfew might be implemented throughout the state.

The governor will continue to update the community with new measures through video conferences and official internet pages.