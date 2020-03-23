BREAKING NEWS: Health officials report third case of coronavirus in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Late Monday evening the Yuma County Health District added a third person to its list of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials are releasing no information on the patient. They merely confirm the additional case.

The news comes just hours after the addition of a second patient to the county's case log. That patient is isolated and recovering at home. Health officials aren't releasing any other information on the infected individual.

Health Officials do say they're conducting an investigation to identify and locate anyone who has had contact with these patients. They will notify anyone who may have come into contact with either of these individuals.

There are now 245 cases of coronavirus across the state of Arizona, the majority in Maricopa County.