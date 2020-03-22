Pharmacies offer free delivery in wake of coronavirus outbreak

News

Chains and insurance companies team up to make stocking up on essential medications easier

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As people stock up on groceries, and other supplies, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reminds everyone to stock up on their prescriptions at the same time.

The CDC recommends people keep several weeks worth of medication on hand in case they need to stay home.

For the elderly, or those with underlying health problems, walking into a pharmacy isn't a good option right now. So many pharmacies are changing delivery policies to accommodate current circumstances.

CVS will deliver prescriptions to your home for free through May 1, 2020.

Walgreen's is waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions.

Both offered delivery before, but now they're making it even easier to use. The idea is to reduce foot traffic inside the store, and protect the most vulnerable from exposure to the virus.

"It's going to make all the difference. So, we are actively encouraging, when we know those patients and they're elderly, they have diabetes or asthma, or anything that really puts them at risk where if they got this thing they would be seriously ill, we're really encouraging them to stay home. Let us bring your meds to you." says pharmacist Kristin Holmes.

Some insurers are also changing policies to help the home-bound. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana are waiving early refill limits on prescriptions. Aetna is doing the same through maintenance medications through CVS Caremark.