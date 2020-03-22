Local author shares books for free amid nationwide outbreak struggles

News

Brent Miller, author of Cursed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local author is doing his part in fighting the troubles that come with social-distancing.

Brent Miller is an author of multiple fantasy novels and says a good book is always there to take readers away from the troubles of today.

“Reading is kind of like magic. There’s something about sharing stories that is just...I’m an author and I can’t find the words. Everybody loves movies and reading is like playing a movie in your head. There’s something about sharing a story and experiencing other people’s lives and struggles that make yours disappear for a while." Brent Miller, Author of Cursed



So, Miller is following suit of other authors nationwide, in offering some of his books for free online for a limited time.

"I wanted to do what I could to ease that and sometimes an escape into fantasy is the best thing I can offer," said Miller.

"So my four most recent books, the series in Cursed-- they're all free ebooks on Amazon. It goes for the rest of the day."

As the the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic progresses, many are seeking ways of entertainment while they're stuck at home.

Miller says his books are only up until the end of today, so visit the link to find them:

Miller also recommends the following links for people looking for a free read to pass the time:

