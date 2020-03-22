IOC to look at postponing Olympic games

News

Cancellation "not on the agenda"

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (KYMA, KECY) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it will look at postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks announced Sunday.

In a statement released Sunday, the IOC says it will consult with Japanese authorities and sports officials to deal with "scenario planning" for the July 24-August 9 games.

“These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on July 24, 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games.” the Olympic body said in a statement, adding “cancellation is not on the agenda.”

U.S. Track and Field announced Saturday it supports postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games

The move comes amid mounting criticism from athletes and sports officials about holding the games during a pandemic. The U.S. governing bodies of swimming and track have both called on their national Olympic officials to push for a postponement. Brazil's Olympic committee also called for a postponement on Saturday.

Three quarters of U.S. Olympic athletes support delaying the games until after the threat of coronavirus has passed.