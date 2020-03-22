BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus kills second Arizonan

News

Health officials confirm second virus-related death in Maricopa County

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY ) - The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms a second death due to coronavirus.

The patient was from Maricopa County. He was a man in his 70's with underlying health conditions.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is in the process of investigating and notifying those who had close contact with this man.

To date there have been 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona. Only one case has been confirmed in Yuma County.

