Quechan and Paradise Casinos to close

Resorts to close starting March 23 at 6 pm

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Quechan and Paradise Casinos will close their doors Monday evening to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Quechan Tribal Council along with the Casinos' executive members made the decision Sunday.

All Dining, Bar and Hotel Resort operations starting Monday, March 23 at 6pm will be closed.

THe Quechan Tribal Council says they will continue to monitor the changing situation and release a statement regarding when the resorts will re-open.

