New Jersey orders issues stay at home order

Senate continues working on stimulus package - NBC's Chris Pollone reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - By the end of this weekend some 80-million Americans will be under mandatory lockdown orders.

Saturday New Jersey became the latest state to order people not to go to work. It's part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak is having a major effect on the nation's economy, so the Senate is working on a Saturday in hopes of hammering out a deal on an economic stimulus package.

Empty streets...closed schools...and shuttered businesses...as more Americans are ordered to go home, and stay there.

"This morning I signed an executive order, directing nearly all of our 9-million residents to quite simply stay at home." said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Elected leaders are imposing the most drastic restrictions yet as coronavirus continues to spread rapidly. Now, there are more than 20-thousand confirmed cases across the U.S., and 250 deaths.

"More than half are in New York state, where the governor wants people to understand why they should stay home." said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, (D - NY).

"We are all first responders. Your actions can either save or endanger a life."

There is concern some aren't taking the coronavirus threat seriously, especially the young. Florida has closed some popular beaches, after ideo showed them packed with Spring Breakers who seemed to think getting coronavirus would be no big deal.

"Well, young people don't get this disease. You're wrong. That's not a fact. 54 percent are 18-49 years old." said Gov. Cuomo.

The Senate and White House spent Saturday working to address the economic fallout. They're crafting a stimulus bill that could reach $2-trillion. A vote is on track for Monday.

The federal government is also scrambling to address a growing lack of equipment for medical workers.

"Not every single person in the United States needs to get tested." said Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The White Hosue is now telling people with mild symptoms to stay home, so doctors and nurses don't "waste" valuable masks, gloves, and gowns.

Vice-President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus. This after a member of this staff became the first person who works in the White House to test positive for coronavirus.