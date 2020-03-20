YRMC to restrict visitors amid coronavirus pandemic

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Starting Saturday, March 21, the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will restrict all visitors to the hospital.

YRMC said the decision was made to protect the health of the patients, staff, and community.

Reports said all elective surgeries (planned, non-emergency) are being postponed for four weeks.

YRMC would like to extends its sincere thanks to the community for its ongoing patience, understanding, and cooperation as they work together to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Enhanced” visitation restrictions remain in effect at all other YRMC facilities, including the Cancer Center and all ambulatory clinics throughout the community. At those locations, visitors must be 18 years or old, unless they are a patient or the parent of a patient. Patients may be joined by just one companion, with an exception for pediatric patients, where both parents may be present. Some exceptions may apply, said YRMC.

As part of YRMC’s response to coronavirus, they continue and evaluate the readiness of their facilities, personnel, capacity, and supplies.

YRMC Outpatient Surgery department, located inside Parkview Medical Plaza, will be closed for four weeks beginning Monday, March 23.

Surgeries involving medical emergencies that are time-sensitive or would adversely impact a patient’s health if delayed will continue.