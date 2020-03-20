U.S. and Mexico limit travel to control the spead of coronavirus

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Trump announces U.S.-Mexico border closure to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In a press conference Friday, President Trump said, "As we did with Canada, we're also working with Mexico to implement new rules at our ports of entry to suspend non-essential travel," Trump said. "These new rules and procedures will not impede lawful trade and commerce," Trump said that Mexico is also suspending air travel from Europe.

“We're looking at both our northern and our southern border,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told reporters at the White House, explaining that restrictions are aimed at “eliminating non-essential travel across that border.”

USA Today reports for tourists, Mexico is the seventh most-visited country around the world, according to Mexico tourism data, and 26 million U.S. travelers visited Mexico from January to August 2019, according to the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office.

