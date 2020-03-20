Tax Day delayed until July

News

Trump administration give taxpayers 3-month extension

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Trump administration has moved the deadline for individuals and business to file their income taxes from April 15 to July 15.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter:

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

In spite of the delayed deadline, Mnuchin encourages people to file now so they can collect their refunds in a timely fashion.

So far there has been no word of any states postponing their tax deadlines. Friday's announcement only applies to federal income taxes.