Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:26 am

Tax Day delayed until July

MGN_1280x720_00304B00-KRCVM
MGN

Trump administration give taxpayers 3-month extension

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Trump administration has moved the deadline for individuals and business to file their income taxes from April 15 to July 15.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter:

In spite of the delayed deadline, Mnuchin encourages people to file now so they can collect their refunds in a timely fashion.

So far there has been no word of any states postponing their tax deadlines. Friday's announcement only applies to federal income taxes.

Coronavirus / National-World / Top Stories

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply