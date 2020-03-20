Stores in Calexico remain open amid coronavirus shutdowns

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newson ordered non-essential businesses to close on Friday throughout the state.

So far, stores in Calexico are still open to the public.

As of now, they have not received any notification from the city.

Morris Reisen, a member of Calexico's council and merchants, said they would expect the order to be made in writing, although he did not rule out that the business closures might take place next week.

Just this Thursday, officials from the Imperial County Health Department confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus, one in the city of Brawley and the other in El Centro. The Imperial Valley now has a total of four positive cases.

Thursday the governor of California ordered families to stay home during the quarantine and only go out to make essential purchases such as medicines, food, and gasoline.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced that starting Saturday, March 21, tourists are prohibited from crossing into the United States to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

This measure has worried residents and citizens who have families or live temporarily in Mexico as they fear that entry will also be restricted for them in the future.