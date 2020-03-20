San Luis mayor signs emergency declaration to prevent spread of coronavirus

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Mayor of San Luis, Gerardo Sanchez, signed a proclamation Friday morning to implement measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The City of San Luis said there will be a limited operation of certain businesses going in effect today, March 20, at 5:00 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-09 closes all bars, movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, and states all restaurants serve the public only through pick-up, delivery, or drive-thru operations.

Restaurants that sell liquor may still sell liquor for consumption off-premises in sealed containers to those over the age of 21.

“Changes have been made in the City of San Luis to ensure the safety of our residents,” stated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “The City of San Luis is doing everything we can to help our community and everyone in this crisis. Let’s protect our loved ones."