News
ECRMC: First community-acquired case in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) said one of the two confirmed cases from Thursday night is a community-acquired coronavirus case.

ECRMC is treating one of the patients at their facility.

"Late last night we received a fourth positive case, the patient is a local person who is resting and doing well, he is in his mid 50's," said Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

The other patient is being treated at Pioneers Memorial Medical Center.

