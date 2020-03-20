ECRMC: First community-acquired case in Imperial County

News

New details about newest patients

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) said one of the two confirmed cases from Thursday night is a community-acquired coronavirus case.

The fourth individual that tested positive for coronavirus was confirmed by ECRMC.

According to ECRMC, the individual is a male in his mid 50’s that was exposed to the virus within the community.

“They're actually doing a lot of interviewing of the family and the folks he’s been around so there's a lot of epidemiology of digging through to discover where the person was at and all that stuff,” said Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

ECRMC says the patient is doing well. Although his family is not showing symptoms from the coronavirus they have all been tested for the virus.

“We were able to test them through the car. There's no need for them to come into the hospital as they are not showing signs, but we do want to make sure we have a level of assurance that their exposure did not generate another COVID positive,” said Edward.

The third resident who tested positive for the virus is being treated at the hospital in Brawley. No additional information was shared about the patient.

With a community-acquired coronavirus case in the valley, health officials say now more than ever residents need to put into play social distancing and keep washing their hands.