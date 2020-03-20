Albertsons, others increase pay during outbreak crisis

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Albertsons Companies today announced workers will receive a temporary $2 per-hour worked increase.

This will affect all non-union and union frontline associates. The company’s e-commerce pickers and drivers, store associates, distribution center associates and manufacturing plant associates.

The increase will to be awarded for work that is above and beyond their regular hourly pay as well as overtime.

“In ways that we could not even imagine, overnight, our country changed – and as a result it changed the way our teams conduct business,” Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO

"They work every day to keep our communities fed, their pantries and medicine cabinets stocked, and to ensure one less worry on our customers’ minds as we all face this unprecedented pandemic,” added the CEO.

The temporary increase is effective March 15, 2020 until at least the end of the following pay period on March 28, 2020 for approximately 230,000 Albertsons’ associates.

The company says it will continue to evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis and make changes as necessary.

Other stores following similar plans

Vons and Pavilions stores in Southern California on Friday morning announced it will pay workers an extra $2 an hour for at least a week.

Target on Friday announced it was boosting pay $2 hourly for its 300,000 employees.

Walmart is giving full-time employees a $300 cash bonus, and $150 for its part-time workers

Amazon is hiring 100,000 workers, and its hourly employees will get a $2/hr raise through the end of April.

