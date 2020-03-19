Unemployment claims surge as Congress rushes to pass stimulus bill

News

Nation gets first look at dismal job numbers - NBC's Sarah Dallof reports.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The death toll from the coronavirus in Italy has overtaken China's, as other countries scramble to slow the spread within their own borders.

Here in the U.S., unemployment claims are surging as Congress rushes to pass a massive stimulus bill.

As lawmakers work to get money into the pockets of taxpayers, health care workers battling the virus are sounding the alarm about a lack of protective equipment. That's responsibility, the President said, that falls on cities and states - not on his administration.

On the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, there are signs protective gear for medical workers is in dangerously short supply. Gear is running so low, the CDC advises the use of bandanas when masks aren't available.

The Trump administration is promising a surge of masks and ventliators that could be used to protect people and save lives. But President Donald Trump backed off an earlier promise to invoke a wartime power to draft companies into producing critical equipment. He says cities and states need to find their own.

"But the federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and shipping -you know - we're not a shipping clerk."

The President briefly raised hopes the government has figured out how to fast-track and re-purpose drugs to help fight the deadly symptoms.

"We're going to be able to make drug available almost immediately."

But moments later, his FDA commissioner suggested it wouldn't be so quick. Testing still has to take place.

"No promises can be made - but one thing that we're doing - is really working hard to fast track as much as possible." said Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Working is something worrying a lot of Americans. Thousands are already out of jobs. Many more are worried they won't have jobs to come back to when the crisis has passed.

The Big Three automakers will idle production lines for the next two weeks. Airlines are cancelling flights. The stock market lost all the gains it made in the last three years.

Just day after President Trump signed an initial aide bill to provide some sick leave, and virus testing, legislators are racing against the clock to pass a trillion-dollar economic stimulus that could help ailing businesses. It could also put checks in America's mailboxes in a matter of weeks.

The President was asked today if he would extend his 15-day stay-at-home guideline. He said that decision may not be made until Day 14.