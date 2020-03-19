New restrictions within the City of Imperial following Governor Newsom’s “Shelter At Home” order

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Imperial explains the changes you will see after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive “shelter at home” order to the State of California.

The order expands the “shelter at home” order issued earlier this week for seniors 65 years and older. The following information is to clarify what this means to the Imperial Community.



Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020:

Essential services in our community will stay OPEN such as: gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, banks, and laundromats.

Essential State and local government functions will remain operational.

Essential services to be CLOSED are: dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment

venues, gyms and fitness studios, and public events.

In response, to that and our continued effort to monitor and implement County, State and Federal guidelines for coronavirus COVID-19, the City has issued new restrictions at City facilities.

Effective Monday, March 23, 2020:

o Payments for utility services, business licenses, and any other transaction-based services must be made by credit card online or over the phone, check or money order can be mailed or dropped off in our drop box at 420 S Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251;

Special Events such as Spring Clean Up and Imperial Market Days Festival of Colors have been

postponed until further notice;

Please know, you can still go outside your residence, walk your dog, and shop at your local grocery store. We ask that you exercise social distancing protocols and be mindful of our most vulnerable community members when you do.

We do not have information for how long these guidelines will be in effect. We will continue to post updates and resources on the City’s Facebook page and website at www.cityofimperial.org/covid-19.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and assistance. These precautions are to protect our health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable community members. For questions or more information, a list of department phone numbers is provided below.