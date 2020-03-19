Imperial County Courts to close or reduce operations

News

Closure in response to coronavirus pandemic

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial announced Thursday afternoon it has decided to effectively close and reduce court operations. The closure will take effect Monday, March 23 and extend through Tuesday, March 31.

The Brawley and Winterhaven courthouses will close completely during this time. The main El Centro courthouse will open only for limited services pertaining to essential court functions, including those that protect the rights of children and defendants, and those that protect the public safety.

THE COURT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR:

The main El Centro Courthouse will be open only for those who have restraining order paperwork or other emergency requests filled out and ready to file, or for law enforcement for emergency orders, search warrants, and critical arrest warrants where public safety is concerned. Additionally, it will also provide:

Phone service for payments and inquiries regarding jury service and scheduling of court cases

In-custody arraignments held via video conference

Emergency Hearings

THE COURT WILL BE CLOSED FOR: