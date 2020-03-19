Four Coronavirus cases confirmed in Imperial County

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department announced Thursday that two additional residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to four for Imperial County.

According to the health department, both individuals went to the hospital after feeling ill.

One contracted the illness outside of Imperial County and the other is still under investigation according to the health department.

No additional information on the individuals was shared.



We will have an update in all of our newscasts on Friday.