Entire state of California ordered to stay home

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues unprecedented order in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered residents across the state to stay home.

In an address Friday evening, Newsom predicted more than half of the state's nearly 40-million residents will contract the illness before it runs its course.

The Governor has also asked the USNS Mercy Hospital ship, currently homeported in San Diego, to be stationed at the Port of Los Angeles to help the region's overwhelmed health care system.

