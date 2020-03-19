Cruise ships may become floating hospitals

News

Carnival offers ships as space for non-coronavirus patients

MOBILE, Ala. (KYMA, KECY) - Some cruise ships could become floating hospitals after an offer from Carnival Cruise Lines.

Carnival says the ocean liners could be used to temporarily hold non-coronavirus patients. The ships can provide up to a thousand rooms. They can also be quickly provisioned with necessary medical equipment, including intensive care units.

Carnival says it hopes its plan will help free up additional space and expand capacity in land-based hospitals.