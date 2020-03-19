Crossroads Mission starts to minimize social contact

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Mission has started asking volunteers to take a break from going into any of their facilities, all in an effort to minimize social contact due to the Coronavirus.

The Crossroads Mission said it is monitoring the information from county, state and federal agencies every day as they continue doing the important work of providing life sustaining resources to those in need throughout our community.

The mission said many of it's volunteers are struggling with how to best protect their own health and that of their family along with a desire to continue doing the ministry they love. The mission appreciates their dedication and willingness to serve.

The Second Chance store remains open yet is operating without the valuable help of volunteers. This is for their protection as well as for the protection of Crossroads’ population. They have postponed all out passes for the members in the substance abuse program for at least two weeks.

Some of the federal guidelines are nearly impossible to follow at the Mission but they say they are doing their best. The mission said there are times that it is impossible to have 10 or less people in one room. Many in the shelters are older than 55 and that puts them in the high-risk population. The mission will continue reviewing all of internal processes to limit any impact to guests and provide the services they desperately need.

Cleaning and disinfecting is a continual practice at Crossroads. Hard surfaces, restrooms, and common areas are cleaned and disinfected several times during the day. Everyone was given a lesson on handwashing and using hand sanitizer. Everyone is told to sanitize their hands as they walk into the shelters.

If you would like to make any donations to help the Crossroads Mission call (928)783-9362.