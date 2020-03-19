Coronavirus concerns shut down Chinese restaurants in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Chinese food restaurants in Mexicali have closed their doors to the public as a preventative measure due to the coronavirus, and also a decrease in consumers wanting to eat at these restaurants.

The president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry in Mexicali (CANIRAC), Miguel Ángel Torres, reported that in agreement with the Chinese association and CANIRAC, the decision was made to start with the closure of 10 Chinese food restaurants.

Chinese restaurants will start shutting down starting Thursday, and other restaurants affiliated with the Chamber will begin shutting down soon.

Torres clarified the decision to close the restaurant was not due to fear that the Coronavirus outbreak originated in China.

Instead, he ties the closures to social distancing as well as the low sales, with these restaurants seeing a decrease of more than 50 percent in sales.

CANIRAC has 60 Chinese food restaurants affiliations that have decided to close.

In Mexicali, there are over 150 restaurants. Chinese restaurants have become an essential cuisine for local and foreign diners followed by seafood and Mexican food restaurants.