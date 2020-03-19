Coronavirus concerns force store closures at Gran Plaza Outlets

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Retail employees are starting to see the ripple effect of the coronavirus as many corporate stores are choosing to close down temporarily.

The Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico is just one of the many outlets and malls that will be affected by store closures.

Store employees are also taking a hit as some will be left without work for the time being.

According to a manager at the Gran Plaza Outlets, 95% of their stores are corporate-owned and the majority have chosen to close down for at least two weeks.

Others have closed down until further notice.

Lids, Papaya, Uniform Outlet, and Valencia Jewelers are the only stores that remain open at the Calexico outlets.

Corporate stores like Levi Strauss will be closed until March 27.

According to the company, all staff will be paid throughout the closure.