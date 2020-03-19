American Job Centers of California to close to the public

News

Closure precautionary measure to protect staff and clients from coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Office (ICWED) announced it will close all American Jobs Centers of California (AJCC) to the public - effective immediately. The closure is a precautionary measure designed to protect both clients and staff from the risk of coronavirus.

AJCC offices in Winterhaven, Calipatria, and East El Centro will be closed until further notice.

It is also postponing all future public events, including job fairs, on site recruitments, and training sessions until further notice.

Computer banks at AJCC locations in El Centro, Calexico, and Brawley will be available for limited services by appointment only. Please call the following numbers for assistance:

· El Centro AJCC – 1550 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 office (442) 265-7579 Brawley AJCC – 860 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227 office (442) 265-5376

Calexico AJCC – 301 Heber Avenue, Brawley, CA 92231 office (442) 265-6192

Winterhaven Satellite AJCC- 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven, CA 92281 CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Calipatria Satellite AJCC - 501 W. Main Street, Room 4, Calipatria, CA 92233 CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

El Centro East Satellite – 2799 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243 CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

The open locations will not have personnel available to answer questions about Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims. However, staff will be available to help clients with computer or internet access to open a UI claim. Clients may also access information at www.ivworkforce.com.

The Employment Development Department (EDD) provides a variety of support services to individuals affected by coronavirus in California. Visit Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Resources for more information on available assistance.

If you've lost your job, or face reduced hours because of the coronavirus outbreak, you can file an UI claim. However, if you’re unable to work due to having or being exposed to coronavirus (certified by a medical professional), you can file a Disability Insurance (DI) claim. Disability Insurance provides short-term benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages due to a non-work-related illness or injury.

The fastest and most effective way to file a claim for Unemployment Insurance or Disability Insurance is online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online. You can also reach Unemployment Insurance staff at 1-800-300-5616 or SI at 1-800-480-3287.