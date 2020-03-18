Yuma Crossing and Territorial Prison to close due to coronavirus

News

Park to revisit decision at the end of the month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) has announced it will close until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Park officials say the decision was hard, but they feel it is responsible, given the need for social distancing. A statement from the YCNHA reads in part:

"The YCNHA has consistently done its part over the years in restoring, preserving, maintaining, and promoting Yuma’s history. We are leading a movement to ensure that Yuma becomes a dynamic historic destination. As a team player, we therefore must do our part in this latest challenge to our family, friends, and neighbors."

Park officials say they will revisit their decision at the end of the month. They ask guests to monitor their social media for updates.