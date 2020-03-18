Yuma County Libraries closed until further notice

News

Branches will re-open when threat of coronavirus passes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday it has decided to close all library branches to protect both their staff and the public from exposure to the coronavirus.

The closure means all library programs will be cancelled until further notice.

For those who have library materials:

• Due dates on all checked out materials will be extended for an additional 30 days.

• No late fines will be assessed until further notice.

• Interlibrary loan service has been suspended at this time.

Updates will be posted on the library's website and on its social media accounts.