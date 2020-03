News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma County Fair has been cancelled.

According to the Yuma County Fair Facebook page, they are taking precautions by making sure everyone stays safe amid coronavirus concern.

YCF said they will refund pre-sale ticket books or they may be redeemed at the 2021 Yuma County Fair. Due to current CDC recommendations, future time and date for refunds will be set.