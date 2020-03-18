Yuma County Fair canceled for first time in 68 years

News

Coronavirus concerns lead to the cancelation of Yuma's annual fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a town like Yuma, the county fair is a special event many locals look forward to every year.

Some children had their first taste of thrill on a carnival ride.

Maybe you love the nostalgic smell of the sweet funnel cakes or cinnamon rolls.

It’s all about making those lasting memories.

However, concerns over the spread of the coronavirus have canceled yet another one of Yuma's favorite and largest annual events, the Yuma County Fair, scheduled for March 31-April 5.

Yuma County Fairgrounds general manager, Eric Wofford, said, “As of 8 am [Wednesday], we’ve canceled the Yuma County Fair. This is the first time the Yuma County Fair has been canceled in the 68 years.”

It was a difficult decision for the fair’s general manager to disrupt a generational tradition.

“I’m a third-generation fairgoer, my children are fourth-generation fairgoers,” Wofford said.

After monitoring how the coronavirus was impacting the fair industry, such as the cancelation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Wofford says it was the right decision to cancel this year's fair to keep the community safe.

Wednesday morning, Wofford made calls to volunteers, sponsors, entertainment, and vendors, informing them of the sad news.

As a non-profit organization, much of the fair’s proceeds go to scholarships for youth participating in the Junior Livestock Show.

Although thousands of dollars in profit may be lost, the children won’t be let down.

Wofford said, “We’re working on a plan to help the youth with their livestock animal.”

As Yumans try to adjust to life in isolation, at least this is something to look forward to.

“Be ready for 2021, we’re going to have a great fair!”

For the roughly 27,000 people who purchased pre-sale ride tickets, you have the option to either use the tickets next year or contact the fairgrounds for a refund.