YCAT revises policies to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Changes to be implemented March 20 - April 3, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (YCAT) is implementing several revised policies and procedures to protect riders and the public from the spread of the coronavirus.

Effective March 20 through April 3, 2020, YCAT will make the following changes:

All YCAT, and YCAT OnCall paratransit services will be free of charge to eliminate driver interaction

Current YCAT pass holders will be issued an extension on their passes to cover the fare-free timeframe

To promote social distancing, all riders will be asked to enter and exit through a bus's rear doors. Rider in need of a ramp may still use the side doors.

YCAT headquarters will be closed to all visitors.

Customer service via phone will still be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 928-783-2235 option 1.

option 1. Apart from items of value (cell phones, keys, jewelry, etc.) Lost and Found items will not be kept and will be disposed of daily.

All YCAT buses and YCAT OnCall paratransit services will operate on their normal schedules. There will be no service reduction, except for the elimination of Silver Route 9.